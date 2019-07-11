Data presented in Budget is 100 pc above board: Finance Minister

Agency

New Delhi: Amid a debate over variance in numbers in the Economic Survey and the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday said both the documents present consistent picture and her budget numbers are authentic and projections based on realistic estimates.

“The data which is given in the Budget is 100 per cent above board…there need not be any speculation on the figures which have been given out. Every number is authentic,” the minister said while replying to the concerns raised by members during the general discussion on the Budget in the Lok Sabha.

She said the growth rate of nominal GDP for 2019-20 in the Budget documents, has been projected at 12 per cent over the advance nominal GDP estimates of Rs 188,46,731 crore for 2018-19.

The advance estimates of 2018-19 were released on January 7, 2019.

She further said the growth rate of nominal GDP for 2019-20 in the Economic Survey has been projected at 11 per cent over the provisional nominal GDP estimates of Rs 190,10,164 crore of 2018-19. The provisional estimates for 2018-19 were released on May 31, 2019.

“Both the projections, I underline, ‘both the projections’ are consistent with each other, as each of them projects the nominal GDP of Rs 211,00,607 crore for the year 2019-20.

“This is because as compared to the Economic Survey, the higher GDP growth rate of 12 per cent projected in the Budget documents of 2019-20, is on a lower base, lower GDP base for 2018-19,” the minister said.

She said the GDP data has been used in the Budget to ensure comparability with the interim Budget.

“Using the same GDP base, ensures comparability Budget to Budget, Interim and the Regular, Regular with the last year Regular.