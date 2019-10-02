Darbar Move on Oct 25, to reopen in Jammu on Nov 4

‘Some staff of key departments to work in Srinagar till Nov 1’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As part of the bi-annual “Darbar Move”, under which the Jammu and Kashmir government functions for six months each in Jammu and Srinagar, all move offices, including the civil secretariat and the Raj Bhavan, will close in Srinagar on October 25-26 and reopen in Jammu on November 4, an official order said on Tuesday.

This will be the first “Darbar Move” after the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and its bifurcation into Union territories in August, which also gave rise to the speculation that the governor’s administration was planning to do away with the century-old practice that costs the state exchequer huge money annually.

The order said the General Administration Department (GAD), the Home, Hospitality and Protocol, Estates, Information Technology, Information departments as well as the National Informatics Centre would identify a few officers and staff, who would stay in Srinagar till November 1 in view of the impending formation of the two new Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh — on October 31.

The order, issued by Additional Secretary to the Government, GAD, Subash Chhibber, said the move offices observing five days a week would close at Srinagar on October 25 and those observing six days a week would close on October 26, after the office hours.

“All the offices shall reopen at Jammu on November 4 (Monday),” the order read.

The “Darbar Move” was started by the then Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape the extreme summer heat in Jammu and the biting cold of winters in Srinagar and the practice was continued by the elected governments post-independence to provide governance benefits, by turns, to both the Kashmir and Jammu regions of the state for six months each.

The state spends crores of rupees every year to shift voluminous records between the two capital cities twice a year, besides paying a similar amount in allowance to the several thousand employees who shift base with the government.

Several political parties have in the past demanded scrapping of the practice and instead, establishing permanent offices both at Jammu and Srinagar.

The civil secretariat — the seat of the Jammu and Kashmir government — along with 50 other offices, is moving in full, while 53 offices are moving in camps and have been directed to carry only 33 per cent of their staff strength or 10 officials, whichever is minimum, or otherwise, as specifically indicated.

The State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) has been directed to make available trucks for shifting the records from Srinagar to Jammu and the loaded trucks would leave for Jammu on October 27 in a convoy, the order said, adding that all the departments would depute their advance parties on October 21, consisting of one gazetted officer and four to five non-gazetted employees, who would receive the records at Jammu.

The SRTC was also directed to make available a sufficient number of buses in a good condition for the transportation of the Jammu-based employees on October 26-27 and the Kashmir-based employees on November 2-3.

The order said a special move travel allowance would be paid at a uniform rate of Rs 15,000 per employee, which would be drawn and disbursed in advance.

The allowance, however, shall not be payable to those employees who do not move before the prescribed date.

All Departments have been asked to send their advance parties on 21 October 2019 (Monday) consisting of one Gazetted Officer and four to five Non-Gazetted Employees who will receive the records at Jammu. The departments shall ensure that boxes are properly locked and their keys reach the advance parties at Jammu well in time. The S.S.P. Security, Civil Secretariat will furnish a list of defaulting departments in this regard to the General Administration Department.

J&K SRTC has been asked to make available sufficient number of buses in good condition for transportation of Jammu based employees on 26th October and 27th October and Kashmir based employees on 2nd and 3rd November 2019. The booking of buses shall be for the destination of the employees wherever feasible. Tickets shall be issued by SRTC in advance i.e. from October 18th, 2019 both from Civil Secretariat as well as from the main booking counters of SRTC.

J&K SRTC will also make available trucks for shifting the records from Srinagar to Jammu. The trucks shall be requisitioned by the departments from J&K SRTC and the departments shall draw advance for meeting carriage and package charges. The trucks shall be allowed to enter the Secretariat premises after 5.00 P.M on the last working day. Loading of trucks shall commence on the day following the last working day. Loading of records in the offices located outside the Secretariat premises, observing six days week, shall take place after working hours on the last working day. The loaded trucks shall leave for Jammu on 27th October, 2019 in a convoy. J&K SRTC will also ensure that one Crane, two empty Buses and two empty Trucks accompany the convoy on the respective days so that the employees do not face inconvenience due to any break down of buses/trucks on the way. Mobile workshop shall also accompany the convoy.

It has been ordered that the S.S.P Security, Srinagar will supervise packing/ loading of records of the officials located outside the Secretariat from Security point of view and issue clearance certificates to the drivers who in turn will show them to S.S.P. Security Civil Secretariat to allow them to be included in the convoy. The S.S.P Security, Civil Secretariat will ensure entrance of trucks/records in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu/Srinagar after proper scrutiny.

It has been ordered that Police shall escort the ’employees’ and the ‘records convoy’ all along the route up to their respective destinations. They will also make sure that the move convoy is given precedence in crossing the Jawahar Tunnel. The Director General of Police, J&K will issue necessary guidelines to the field agencies accordingly.

The Health and Medical Education Department shall plan for medical aid facilities at various places including Qazigund, Banihal, Ramsu, Ramban, Udhampur and Jhajjarkotli, on the days when the employees travel from Srinagar to Jammu. Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education will issue necessary instruction in this behalf to the Directorates of Kashmir and Jammu Divisions accordingly.

It has been ordered that no moving employee shall occupy any Government/EP/Municipal residential accommodation except under proper allotment order. Moreover, the move employees can retain the Government accommodation allotted to them at Srinagar for bona-fide use of their families under intimation to the Estates department on applicable terms and conditions.

The moving employees having Ration Cards at Srinagar shall surrender the same to the Director, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department, Srinagar and obtain a surrender certificate. The Director, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department, Jammu shall issue Ration Cards to move employees at Jammu on the opening of the Offices. The employees who desire to move without families may retain the Ration Cards at Srinagar for the Winter Season.

Special Move T.A shall be paid at the uniform rate of Rs. 15,000/-per employee. This shall be drawn and disbursed in advance. Special move T.A shall not, however, be payable to such of the employees who do not move within the prescribed time. Advance pay is also authorized in terms of Rule 14.26 of the J&K Financial code (vol-1) in favour of such of the Non-Gazetted moving employees who may apply for the same which shall be recoverable in installments as per rules.

The Salary for the month of October, 2019 in respect of all the employees working in moving offices shall be drawn on 21st of October, 2019.

No leave shall be admissible in combination/continuation of move days except in very exceptional circumstances. The concerned Administrative Secretaries shall sanction leave whatever due to the employees on very exceptional circumstances. It has been also ordered that all the Administrative Departments shall detach the staff if any, attached by them from subordinate offices of Kashmir division.

The office timing on the reopening of the offices at Jammu shall be 9.30 AM to 5.30 PM in respect of Civil Secretariat and heads of department located within the Civil Secretariat premises and 10 AM to 4.30 PM in respect of all moving Departments located outside the Civil Secretariat and observing six days a week.

It is further ordered that the General Administration, Home, Hospitality & Protocol, Estates, Information Technology, Information Departments as well as National Informatics Centre shall identify few officers/staff, who shall stay in Srinagar till November 1, 2019 in view of the impeding formation of two new Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on October 31, 2019.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com), Jammu, Sanjeev Verma has reviewed the arrangements for the shifting of the civil secretariat and other offices to the winter capital at a high-level meeting here.

The meeting discussed the security arrangements at the civil secretariat and the residential quarters for the move employees, an official spokesperson said.

He added that the DC had sought details about the status of sanitation, renovation and the upgradation works to be taken up at the secretariat and the government quarters, an official spokesperson said.

Verma directed the officers of the departments concerned to ensure that the renovation, upgradation and repair work at all the government residential colonies was completed well in time and facilities such as drinking water, electricity and ration were made available.