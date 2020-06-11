Darbar Move: List of employees sought for residential allotment at Srinagar, Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Estates Department of Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday asked all the Administrative Secretaries/ HoDs to furnish list of officers/officials, who are likely to move to Srinagar and those who will be retained at Jammu along with detail of previous accommodation within two days positively so that the accommodation may be provided in their favour.

It is pertinent to mention that as per Govt. Order No. 626-JK (GAD) of 2020 dated 08-06-2020 issued by the GAD regarding annual Darbar Move, the Estates Department was directed to provide accommodation to the officers/officials as per requirement at both the places.