Darbar Move: Jammu is switching over to silent mode

Share Share 0 Share 0

BLUNT BUTCHER

Darbar has packed and caravan is on move. It is all king-size. The highway will be subjected to sever restrictions during first and the last three days of the transit. No up-convoy or down-convoy will be allowed; not even the security forces or the army, leave aside the civil population, merchandise trucks, essential commodities. This Bandobast is all because the royal caravan is on move. Thank heaven; restrictions have not been imposed on movement of the birds and the air. This has perhaps missed the attention of the authorities; otherwise orders would have been out.

The traffic advisory issued by the government for Darbar Move days emphasizes that traffic from Jammu to Srinagar will be permitted on 28th and 29th April, 2018 on Srinagar-Jammu NHW therefore, no traffic movement including that of convoys of Army and Para-military forces, shall be permitted on the NHW-1A from Srinagar to Jammu on these dates.

Similarly, in order to facilitate smooth movement of vehicles carrying Jammu based Darbar Move employees from Jammu to Srinagar on 5th and 6th May, 2018, only up traffic i.e. from Jammu to Srinagar, shall be permitted on NHW-1A. Therefore, no traffic movement, including that of convoys of Army and para-military forces shall be permitted on the NHW-IA from Srinagar to Jammu on 5th and 6th May 2018.

Darbar Move is a permanent ritual being performed twice a year. The question arises why normal activities on the only lifeline between two capitals should come to halt for a couple of thousand employees. Is the government so incompetent and incapable not to manage or regulate the movement of few trucks or passenger carriers on the road that witnesses thousands of vehicles moving to and fro each day? Nobody seems to have given a thought to it. Issuance of order is a ritual that is carried out religiously. Anyway, this is something special which the elite or royal class of the society-unfortunately called public servants-has been expecting and always getting as well.

The traffic advisories are momentary measures, restricted to two weeks a year, which the ‘subjects’ of the PDP-BJP coalition can perhaps bear as their fate accompli. But what about the ensuing six months when the government would be in the summer resort, like it remains during six winter months in the cozy and warm winter capital environs. Jammu is going to be on silent mode with nobody calling from the picturesque summer capital, not even Jana Sanghis, who have now fully developed taste of governance.

Jammu has really been suffering. It has been craving for attention. Nobody, not even the BJP, have felt its sufferings. They are as good or as bad their predecessors were. There is no material change after their emergence in the power corridors. Therefore, fighting for seeking redressal to anomalies with the Jammu region is a tall order. Nothing is in place in this part of the State.

Take for instance the status of roads in a city that remains destination for over 12 million people, thronging from across the country for paying obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi or holidaying in Kashmir, every year. This discipline of the governmental activity remains priority only during the winter when the Royal Darbar descends on the scene with much fanfare. No sooner it moves to Srinagar, Jammuites witness mutilation of the roads. Power, drinking water and more importantly roads are going to be nightmarish for the upcoming half year. The patch work carried out on the roads during the royal Darbar days will subtly and substantially give way to ditches again with slight downpour. The monsoon leaves only the dots of what used to be roads during good Darbar days.

Governance has all along been a far cry for the Jammu region. It is worse now, ironically at the hands of those, who kept yelling ‘discrimination, discrimination, from roof-tops for the past over six and half decades when in the opposition. Now in the government, Jammu seems alright for the BJP. No discrimination anymore!

Jammu has a tragedy of leadership deficit. Most of those claiming to be leaders are in fact bunch of sycophants who are designed to play second fiddle to their Kashmir centric masters. None of the so-called leaders have ever mustered guts to assert. They remain on tenterhooks only when the Royal Darbar shifts from the mountains to plains. They take all the pains to have the city beautiful for the ministers, the Super Babus, Babus and their blue eyed ones. Now that they are on move to the Valley, Jammu is automatically going to sleep mode for next six months.