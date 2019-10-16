Darbar Move: IGP Jammu reviews law & order, security arrangements

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advising police officers to enhance the security arrangements during winter capital at Jammu, Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh asked them to check and gear up frisking at various Nakas in city and its outskirts and made purposeful.

IGP Jammu was chairing the meeting of officers of Jammu district including DIG JSK Range, SSP Jammu, All jurisdictional SsP/ SDPO and SHOs at DPL Jammu to discuss present security scenario and law and order of Jammu district especially on the opening of Darbar move offices at winter Capital.

“The manpower manning various Nakas need to be properly briefed and regularly supervised by the jurisdictional SP/SDPO concerned and make them accountable,” he said and advised the SDPOs/SHOs to personally supervise the Nakas during peak hours.

IGP Jammu also directed the SDPOs to fully involve themselves and personally monitor the working of SHOs to ensure strict action against the land grabbers, bovine smuggling and narcotic smugglers and efforts be made to book them under preventive section of law.

Singh also directed all the SHOs to maintain database of all floating populations living in their jurisdiction.

Earlier at the start of meeting, a detailed briefing was given by the SSP Jammu through power point presentation with regard to the police/security arrangements are being planned for the next six months i.e. during of Darbar move offices at winter capital Jammu.

SSP Jammu apprised the IGP Jammu in detail the deployment pattern around the Civil Secretariat, Jammu, Governor’s routes being adopted to reach Civil Secretariat from Raj Bhawan Jammu and proposed deployment to deal any law and order situation especially on the day of opening of Darbar move office at Jammu.

He also apprised IGP Jammu about various challenges which are likely to be faced in the winter capital of the State in a threadbare manner.