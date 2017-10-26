DARBAR MOVE: High security plan put in place for shifting records

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: With two days left for Darbar Move offices to close down in Srinagar, the police and para military forces along with Indian Army are getting ready to ensure smooth shifting of records and advance parties along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

In the wake of series of terror strikes, along the vulnerable stretch between Pampore and Khannabal, the security forces have been directed to remain in a state of high alert during next one week when majority of vehicles ferrying office records would pass through the area.

The intelligence agencies are also maintaining a close watch on the movement of suspected people in the area, as presence of suspected terrorists belonging to Jasih-e-Mohammad outfit cannot be ruled out.

After two back-to-back fidayeen strikes on Pulwama District Police Lines and BSF camp near Srinagar Airport, senior police officers have expressed concern over the presence of two small groups of JeM camping in the Kashmir Valley. To prevent them from carrying out any strike, the security forces have sought extra deployment of foot soldiers to dominate the entire 35 km stretch between Khannabal and Pampore.

After assessing prevailing security situation, a foolproof plan has been readied by the security forces to ensure smooth movement of convoy along the highway. Several security check points would be raised and QRT teams stationed at vulnerable locations to respond to the crisis situation. The State government had earlier directed the traffic police to regulate the smooth movement of vehicles ferrying office records and other material ahead of opening of Durbar Move offices. Inspector General of Police, Jammu Range and other senior administrative officers are in constant touch with each other and preparing for shifting and reopening of offices in Jammu on November 6.