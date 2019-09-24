Darbar Move-2019 likely to be advanced by a week

Celebrations of Diwali, creation of Union Territory

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: With the schedule for biennial Darbar Move being drawn by the government, speculations are rife that the shifting of top echelons of administration may be advanced by a week this year to synchronize with the date when the new Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir will come into effect.

The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir is getting bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, in terms of the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019, on October 31, the birth anniversary of the greatest unifier of India Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

As per precedence, the Darbar Move offices are closed in Srinagar on the last Saturday of October and in Jammu on the last Saturday of April, allowing the employees to avail a transit period of over a week, with the schedule of opening the offices on the first Monday of November and May in the winter and the summer capitals respectively.

Diwali, the festival of lights, usually falls around the timing of Darbar Move. In the past, the Jammu based employees used to get special leave ahead of Darbar Move in case of Diwali falling ahead of the closure of offices in Srinagar. However, this year the festival of Diwali is being celebrated on Sunday, the October 27, 2019. Therefore, the power corridors in Srinagar are rife with speculations that the Darbar Move offices will close in Srinagar on Saturday, the October 19, instead of the last Saturday falling on October 26. In such a scenario, the move offices will reopen in Jammu on Monday, the October 28, four days ahead of the historic day when the State will get bifurcated into two Union Territories on October 31.

“The reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir is a historic event that is needed to be observed in a befitting manner, which is why a serious thought is being given to the proposal of advancing the Darbar Move in order to ensure that the top administration of the new Union Territory starts functioning on the day of its creation”, sources told STATE TIMES, adding that the decision in this regard is likely to be taken in a few days by the State Administrative Council, which will seize to exist after the reorganisation.

Meanwhile, the government is gearing up for reopening of offices in the winter capital. The nodal agency, charged with the upkeep of the Civil Secretariat, residential colonies for the employees and allied services has already floated 50 tenders and bids for undertaking face lift works in Jammu. The departments concerned have already set in motion the arrangements in this regard.

The mood is upbeat in Jammu this year on the opening of Darbar Move offices. For years, the City of Temples used to greet the shifting of offices with protests, except for a few years of the last elected government of the State. Now that the Ladakh region is going to be a separate Union Territory on October 31, the Union Territory of J&K is going to be a big event next month.