Darakhshan starts development works

Chairperson Waqf Development Committee, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi launching development work.
STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson Waqf Development Committee of Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and the State BJP Vice President on Monday started the construction work of culvert on Nallah in Ward Number 33 Rajpora Mangotrian.
The funds for the construction have been provided by BJP State President and MLA of the area, Sat Sharma from his Constituency Development Fund.
BJP State Treasurer Chander Mohan Gupta and BJP leaders Ajay Sharma and Kamal Kumar Sharma were also present.
Darakhshan said that it has always been great to work for the people of the area and on New Year’s day she feel pleasure to dedicate this very important construction work to the people.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Something big is happening: Michelle on sexual harassment
‘The Crown’ impresses Amitabh Bachchan
Sharmila Tagore pitches for gender equality
Rajinikanth announces political debut
You will always be a son to me Salman: Dharmendra
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper