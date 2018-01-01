Darakhshan starts development works

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson Waqf Development Committee of Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and the State BJP Vice President on Monday started the construction work of culvert on Nallah in Ward Number 33 Rajpora Mangotrian.

The funds for the construction have been provided by BJP State President and MLA of the area, Sat Sharma from his Constituency Development Fund.

BJP State Treasurer Chander Mohan Gupta and BJP leaders Ajay Sharma and Kamal Kumar Sharma were also present.

Darakhshan said that it has always been great to work for the people of the area and on New Year’s day she feel pleasure to dedicate this very important construction work to the people.