DAPWA discusses medical facilities under CGHS

JAMMU: Defence Accounts Pensioner’s Welfare Association (DAPWA) Jammu discusses issues related to the welfare of the pensioners including latest orders and amendments issued by the government on medical facilities admissible under Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

The aforesaid issues were discussed during the General Body meeting held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Ashwani Trisal in presence R.K Dogra, Patron of the Association.

General Secretary Rajinder Pal, Finance Secretary Raj Singh, Ex-Finance Secretary Y.P Sharma, Darshan Grover, S.K Sharma. H.R Bahadur and Shashi Sharma were also present.