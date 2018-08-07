Dangers awaiting

Share Share 0 Share 0

The consistence rain the region has been facing has added to new problems besides the flood-related ones. The four years of BJP government at the centre no doubt has improved the road-linking network giving some of the expressways India has not seen but it has also brought dangers which were not heard off. The caving in of a portion of the prestigious and newly-built six-lane Agra-Lucknow Expressway last week is reminder of the danger that lies in wait for passengers on the modern highways. The 300-km expressway had cost about Rs 15,000 crore and has been built in record time by Uttar Pradesh Government. At that time both the state and Central Governments had taken the credit for completing a world class facility and last week when an SUV sunk into the caved-in portion nobody was there to own the responsibility. The accident talks about the volume of corruption and the substandard work done by the executing agencies. At home we have a wider highway connecting Kashmir with rest of the country yet it has never been a smooth ride for the highway users in any season and time of the year. Road blocks, traffic jams the two old aliments have not been able to get cured besides the seasonal land and boulder slides along the highway. The situation becomes worst especially when the yearly Yatra to Amarnath Shrine is also on and there has been no remedy found till date by the State Government to ease the travails of road users. When lakhs of crores of public money is spent on building roads, it must be ensured that it is well spent. The problems and issues connected with road-building are the same in Agra, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Amritsar and Kashmir. The Agra highway hit the headlines because it is an iconic stretch. Many other roads may have caved in or may have been damaged in other ways elsewhere the same day.