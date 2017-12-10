‘Dangal’ actor Zaira Wasim molested on Delhi-Mumbai flight

Mumbai: Actor Zaira Wasim alleged she was molested by a co-passenger on board a Delhi-Mumbai flight.

The “Dangal” actor narrated her ordeal on Instagram via live video.

Zaira said she was on an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai when a co-passenger sitting behind her put up his feet on her armrest.

“So, I was in a flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai today and right behind me one middle-aged man who made my two-hour journey miserable. I tried to record it on phone to understand it better because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it…

“The lights were dimmed, so it was even worse. It continued for another five to ten minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck,” she said in the video post.

In the video, which she recorded immediately after deboarding the flight, Zaira broke down several times.

“This is not done, I am disturbed… Is this how you’re going to take care of girls? This is not the way anybody should be made to feel. This is terrible!” she said.

“No one will help us if we don’t decide to help ourselves. And this is the worst thing,” she added.

In a statement on Twitter, the airline Vistara said it would look into the complaint, and added that it had “zero tolerance for such behaviour”.

“We @airvistara have seen the reports regarding @ZairaWasimmm experience with another customer on board our flight last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour.” (PTI)