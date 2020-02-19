Damyanti Jagriti Club organises workshop on stress management

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To impart awareness among children on stress management, especially during exams, Damyanti Jagriti Club held a day-long interactive workshop at Bantalab on Tuesday for underprivileged children. The workshop was not meant only for member children of club but was open for all children of the locality eager to clear their queries and doubts regarding stress management.

Santosh Mehta, veteran Educationist and Child Motivator, with a rich experience of over five decades, was the resource person on the occasion. A number of children from different sections of society, studying in different classes of primary, secondary and higher secondary level, attended the workshop.

On the occasion, participating students asked questions related to stress and anxiety faced by them during examinations, which were replied by Santosh Mehta. She further said that anxiety is a part of human nature but described it important to know how to overcome it. She also talked about various types of stress and ways to deal with the same.

She also emphasized about various stress relaxation therapies which can be easily followed by students. The resource person advised the children to share their problems with the one whom the trust the most, may be their friend, teacher, parent, grandparent or someone else.

Later, Founder of the Club, Kalawanti presented a memento to Santosh Mehta as a token of respect and expressed gratitude for sparing her valuable time for the noble cause.