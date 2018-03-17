Dalai Lama to address CUJ convocation on March 18

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Central University of Jammu (CUJ) is to hold its first convocation at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium of University of Jammu on March 18, 2018.

It was informed by Prof. Ashok Aima, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Jammu, in a press conference here on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Prof. Aima said that Nobel Laureate, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama will be the Chief Guest, while Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (MoS) (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Government of India, shall be the Guest of Honour.

He further said that the Chancellor, Central University of Jammu, will preside over the convocation.

“On the occasion of first convocation, university students from 2011 to 2017 batches will be awarded 14 Ph.D, 20 M.Phil and 885 Post Graduate degrees. Besides, the meritorious students of these batches will be awarded with 43 Gold Medals,” he informed.

On this occasion, to honour the distinguished public personalities of J&K State, he said, the university is honourably conferring Doctor of Philosophy Degree (Honoris Causa) upon Dr. Jitendra Singh, and General Nirmal Chander Vij, (Retd.), PVSM,UYSM,AVSM, former Chief of Army Staff.

The Vice Chancellor was accompanied by Registrar Dr Ravi Kumar, Head Department of Mass Communication and New Media Dr Govind Singh,Nodal Officer, University Media Cell, Dr Bachha Babu and other staff members of the university.