Dalai Lama in Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso arrived here on Saturday. The Dalai Lama is in the State to take part in the 1st Convocation of Central University of Jammu that is scheduled to be held on March 18 at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu.

Minister for Cooperatives and Ladakh Affairs Chering Dorjay along with Advisor to the Chief Minister Prof. Amitabh Mattoo on behalf of the Chief Minister, received the Dalai Lama.

In his message to the people of J&K, the Dalai Lama said, “I want to express special greetings and prayers for people of the State. We should always keep peace of mind and should not let anger overtake us. Anger always brings disaster and prevents us from using our intelligence effectively therefore preventing us from finding solutions to difficult situations”.

Vice Chancellor Central University Prof Ashok Aima, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Hemant Kumar Sharma, DC Jammu K. Rajeev Ranjan besides students from Ladakh, members of civil society, were present on the occasion to accord welcome to the Dalai Lama and seek his blessings.