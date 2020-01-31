DAK warns possible spread of coronavirus to Valley

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK) on Thursday warned that there is a potential threat of novel coronavirus spreading to Kashmir as tourists from across the world visit the valley. President DAK, Suhail Naik said that China is located near India and there are chances of coronavirus reaching the valley, as it is a famous tourist destination.

“Following the recent outbreak of coronavirus in China, there is a potential threat of novel virus in Kashmir as people from different parts of world come here as tourists,” Naik said in a statement issued. “Many countries have direct air-travel link with Kashmir. So, the coronavirus may come to Kashmir by that way and we have to take care before it is too late,” he said.

Naik said although no case of coronavirus has been reported in valley yet, the government, particularly the health department, needs to be prepared for any emergency. Novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. The virus is a novel strain and is not seen before, he said.

The chief of DAK further said that the virus can be passed between humans through close contact. “It is imperative that the government and specifically the health department should be prepared for handling the situation,” he added.

Naik said that the virus does not seem to pass easily from person to person unless there is close contact, such as when providing unprotected care to patients. The common symptoms of the novel coronavirus included respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. There have been clusters of cases in healthcare facilities, where human to human transmission appears to have occurred, especially when infection prevention and control practices are inadequate, he added.