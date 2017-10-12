Daisy Ridley’s struggle with fame

Los Angeles: “Star Wars” actor Daisy Ridley says she struggled with the pressures of fame and turned to therapy for help.

The actor says she had a tough time dealing with the success which came with “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, reported Vogue magazine.

“Everything was so confusing. People were recognising me – I still don’t know how to handle it. My skin got really bad because I was stressed. It was crippling. I just felt so seen and so self-conscious…

“I went and saw a lovely lady. I felt like I was sort of reducing myself because I was so worried that people would recognise me. (Then I thought) ‘You know what? I want to dance through life. I don’t want to scuttle.'” Ridley says.

The 25-year-old actor says she was shocked when some fans came to her house looking for autographs.

“I heard a knock on the door. These two guys went, ‘Hey, Daisy, can I get an autograph?’ and I literally went, ‘No way.’ My mum said to me, ‘Everyone’s trying to take ownership of you. (PTI)