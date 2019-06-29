DAHWA hails ‘Back to Village’ programme, highlights need for intensifying such initiatives

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Destitute And Handicapped Welfare Association (DAHWA) has hailed government’s ‘Back to Village’ initiative terming it as a revolutionary step towards empowerment of rural and remotest parts of the state which still lacks even the most basic services besides benefits of several flagship schemes mere due to ignorance.

Chairman DAHWA, S S Sumbria, during a meeting held at Khoon, Majalta, to review and discuss issues concerning rural populace, expressed gratitude to the state administration for launching this pioneering programme saying that it would be immensely beneficial for the Ruralites in getting their issues resolved through governance at their doorsteps. He emphasized the need of intensifying conduct of such initiatives in view of the inability of people of rural and remotest parts to visit the administration for redressal of their issues.

Sumbria strongly appealed the Governor’s administration for full implementation of three tier system in the Panchayat Raj Institutions of J&K to bring it at par with other States of the country, where such system was prevalent and functioning very successfully. This will further strengthen democracy at grass roots level for larger interest of the poor and needy people living in villages, he added.

During the meeting, several development issues besides pension related matters came up for discussion and consideration. Besides, DAHWA decided to get a feedback about the Back to Village program so that the rural issues are taken up further accordingly.

Sumbria sought intervention of district administration towards sanctioning of widow pension in favour of women below 40 years of age as their wards totally depend on her for their survival. He also putforth several demands before the district administration including establishment of Social Welfare Department office at Majalta and release of long pending pensions under different categories.

Among others present in the meeting were Om Prakash, Subhash Chander, Pritam Basotra, Meera Devi, Suman Sharma, Geeta Devi, Chanchla Devi and other members of DAHWA.