DADAA acting workshop culminates

JAMMU: To mark culmination of 15-day long ‘Television and Theatre Acting Workshop for Children’, the Doordarshan Approved Drama Artists Association (DADAA) Jammu organised a simple but impressive valedictory function here on Sunday.

Gulchain Singh Charak, Ex-Minister and President Dogra Sadar Sabha J&K was Chief Guest the occasion. The workshop was organised in collaboration with Dogra Sadar Sabha and DDK Jammu in Partap Hall of Dogra Sadar Sabha Jammu, wherein about 25 children, in the age group of ten to twenty-five years, were imparted training in TV and theatre acting.

The function started with the welcome address by J S Babli President DADAA. Janak Khajuria, the Coordinator of workshop presented details of various activities undertaken by the association.

Madan Rangila, Vice President, welcomed the guests including senior most theatre artists, who devoted entire lives for keeping alive the traditional arts like Ram Leela theater in the city, including Hira Lal Verma, Sat Pal Sharma, Mohan Lal Gill and Gulshan Rahi.

Gulchain Singh Charak felicitated the senior most artists with life time achievement awards for their contributions in the field of art and culture of State especially ‘Ram Leela Manchan’.

The 15-day long workshop concluded with preparation of four short plays in Dogri written by eminent Dogri writers Rattan Doshi, Jagdeep Dubey, Rajneesh Gupta and Kamal Sharma.

Others theatre personalities, who delivered lectures and trained participants during the workshop included Sandesh Vir, Dr Kamal Sharma , Mohan Singh, Surinder Goel, Subhash Jamwal and Janak Khajuria.

The participants of the workshop included Soujanya Shekhar, Maniyka Nargotra, Vanshika Nargotra, Nikhil Sharma, Om Gupta, Ananya Sharma, Nitish Nagotra, Sarvagya Gupta, Pranavi Gupta, Elliena Singh, Nidhi, Prakriti, Sunidhi, Vansh, Shub Kumar, Muskan, Kartik Kerni, Kanhaiya Dutta, Bhumi Thaper, Santbaksh Singh, Rishive Sharma, Hiten Jamwal, Hari Gupta and Ruteshwar Chohan.

The function culminated with formal vote of thanks by Sandesh Vir, General Secretary DADAA.