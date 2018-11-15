Cybernatics Club wins opening Hockey tie

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Cybernetics Club won the opening match of Six-a-Side under-17 Hockey Tournament, organised by Naujawan Singh Sabha Bandhu Rakh at Cybernetics School Bandhu Rakh, here on Wednesday.
In the opening match, Cybernetics Club defeated Satwari Club by three goals to one.
Satwari Club started well and Himanshu scored first goal of the tournament but host Cybernetics come back powerfully and scored three continues goals and won the match. For Cybernetics, Jaskaran, Bhavneet and Akash scored one goal each.
Earlier the tournament was declared open by the Chief Guest, Dr Manjeet Singh, Chairman Ranjeet College of Education who also interacted with players.
Jagpreet Kour presented the Man of the Match trophies to Jaskaran and Bhavneet. Tejinder Singh, Ravinder Singh, Inderpal Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Raghbir Singh and Satbeer Singh were also present on the occasion.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Ranveer, Sara looked out of place when ‘Golmaal’ gang shot for ‘Simmba’: Arshad
LBN Radiations of Hope organises programme on cancer care
Association of diabetes with heart disease is quite alarming: Dr Sushil
Stardom easiest way for an actor to get corrupted: Naseeruddin Shah
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 11TH –– 17TH NOVEMBER 2018
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper