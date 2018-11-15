Cybernatics Club wins opening Hockey tie

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Cybernetics Club won the opening match of Six-a-Side under-17 Hockey Tournament, organised by Naujawan Singh Sabha Bandhu Rakh at Cybernetics School Bandhu Rakh, here on Wednesday.

In the opening match, Cybernetics Club defeated Satwari Club by three goals to one.

Satwari Club started well and Himanshu scored first goal of the tournament but host Cybernetics come back powerfully and scored three continues goals and won the match. For Cybernetics, Jaskaran, Bhavneet and Akash scored one goal each.

Earlier the tournament was declared open by the Chief Guest, Dr Manjeet Singh, Chairman Ranjeet College of Education who also interacted with players.

Jagpreet Kour presented the Man of the Match trophies to Jaskaran and Bhavneet. Tejinder Singh, Ravinder Singh, Inderpal Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Raghbir Singh and Satbeer Singh were also present on the occasion.