Cyber Police recovers Rs 1 lakh swindled in online fraud, restores to owner

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Cyber Police Station Jammu on Monday refunded an amount of Rs 1 lakh to the account of online fraud victim (complainant).

Reports said that Cyber Police Station Jammu acting swiftly on a complaint filed by Virinder Kumar, son of Beli Ram, resident of Basohli, Kathua ensured restoration of amount to the parent account of the complainant.

Narrating his ordeal, the complainant submitted that he has been defrauded of his hard earned money by a fraudster, while he shared the OTP displayed on his mobile number. He stated that he received a call from an unknown caller and as he shared the details with the person making call, an amount of Rs 99,402 was debited from his account.

Acting promptly on his complaint, a team of Cyber Police Station Jammu led by Insp Manoj Gupta, under the supervision of SSP Sandeep Mehta, identified the route of that transaction and found that amount was transferred to Augmont Gold Pvt Ltd Mumbai. The matter was immediately taken up with the Company and the full amount of about Rs 1 lakh was transferred from the account which was blocked and refunded to the victim’s account. Further investigations into the matter with respect to the identification of the accused person is going on.

It is worthwhile to mention that with the hectic efforts of the team, Cyber Police Station Jammu has recovered an amount of Rs 4.75 lakh since November 2019.

Sandeep Mehta, SSP Operations and Cyber Police Station Jammu have appealed to the general public not to share their Bank/ Personal details and other credentials with any unknown person as it may lead to fraud. The banks and other PSUs never ask for the personal details of any person. Reconfirming the call from the respective banks can avoid these kind of frauds, he stressed.