Cyber attack

Dear Editor,

Cyber crime must be viewed as today’s biggest threat by the world that has all its vital tasks and services, including maintenance, deployment and activation of its lethal weapon systems, computerised. Concerted and joint efforts of all countries are required to guard against cyber attacks that could turn the boon of computer and Internet into a bane. In our country where a majority of the population comprises illiterate and semi-literate persons, the senseless and imposed race towards a cashless and digital economy must be slowed, if not halted.

H. L Sharma,

Amritsar