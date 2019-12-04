CWSN: Needs more attention in schools

Shyam Sudan

Education is mandatory for every individual to become civilized in society. It is the basic necessity as well as right of an individual to get the right education from the system of a nation. Moreover, It is the foremost duty of a state to provide proper and basic education to every individual without any discrimination and disparity. Under the provision of right to education (RTE) now it is mandatory for the government to provide education up to 14 years to every child in the country. No doubt both government and private institutions are contributing their best in delivering this genuine right to the children across the country. Since after independence many policies and commission has been framed to find the flaws and loopholes in our education system. New subjects and courses has been introduced in the curricula according to the need of the society. Moreover lot of new schemes like Mid day meal (MDM), scholarship schemes etc has been launched by the government to uplift and benefit the children with poor background and other exploited section of the society. But despite all these initiatives and innovation in education still some sections of the society is struggling for their basic right of education. There are many hindrances and obstacles in the life of children to achieve this genuine right. Children with special need (CWSN) is that segment of society which are still feeling an atmosphere of step motherly treatment from the government side. Their genuine right of getting proper and special education needs to be addressed on priority basis. There is large segment of such kind of children in almost every educational institutions across the country who are not getting proper education as per their learning level. Mostly in government schools there are lot of such students who are lacking in their physical aspect or need special treatment for learning any skill. But they are not getting any special treatment and education from the system of our schools. They are studying with their normal fellows like a parasitic relationship. Mostly in favour of majority of normal classroom children, teachers ignored their (CWSN) interest and calibre. However teachers are also helpless in this direction because in order to run the general classroom functioning they are habitual of their routine method of teaching. They are not enough trained to tackle with such children who are very unique and different in their levels of IQs. Also they (teachers) are not specialize and competent to explore the hidden potential among such children by their traditional teaching methods. Moreover they are time bound towards the completion of their syllabi and content within a stipulated time period. The main focuss of the government is only to provide infrastructure facilities to such children. In the name of justice with such children every year lot of training programmes and workshops be organised at different Corners of the country. But their is no stable and continuance provision of providing education to these children in government schools of the country. Moreover their is no provision of some special trained teachers for these children in government schools. At some places in cities and urban schools there is provision of special trained teachers for these children. But in rural areas and in village schools mostly these children suffered a lot due to absence of special trained teachers. However due to different liking and traits these children are creating trouble for their normal fellows in the classroom. Because they are demanding some special kind of treatment and education to get satisfaction of their learning level. In absence of special focuss and attention they usually hesitate to attend the schools willingly. This cause more problem for their parents. Due to poor performances in their academic career mostly such children then comes under the category of dropouts. Truth is that such children are not the burden for our society but they are the useful members of our society. Many physically challenged persons have proven their skill and calibre in our society which a normal person can’t achieve so easily. Many has topped in various prestigious exams and in different walk of life. Need is there to provide better teaching and guiding facilities to such children through well trained teachers in special schools. if it is difficult to provide such schools in different corners of the country then at least provide special trained teachers in government schools for the education of such children. Only casual approach towards the education of such children are not enough to bring such children in the mainstream and n competition with other normal children. There should be the provision of some special books and co-corricular activities in schools for these children to boost their morale and in order to raise their confidence. General classroom teaching for these children become useless for the proper mental and psychological growth. Only providing infrastructure and monetary benefits in the name of justice to such children is merely a mockery with their future. If we are really thinking about the betterment of such section of society then proper collaboration and caring with scientific approach is needed to eradicate their basic problem. Every year government has allocated a huge amount of budget for providing better education in the country .if some special employees and teachers will be there in schools for the education of such children they can easily manage the problem of such children by some special treatment and teaching. By providing better infrastructure as well as special trained teachers to such gifted children we can exalt the standard of their gloomy and challenged life.A sympathetic and scientific approach is needed in this direction.