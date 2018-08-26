CWCs, JJBs in all 22 J&K districts

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir has Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) and Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs) in all the 22 districts of the State, a senior official said here on Saturday.

“J-K Government, under the guidance of the High Court, is making earnest efforts for implementation of J-K Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2013, with a special focus on children in conflict with law and children in need of care and protection.

“As per the provisions of the Act, Selection-cum-Oversight Committee, headed by Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi has been constituted and with their strenuous efforts, government has put in place the Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) and the Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs) in all the 22 districts of the State, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Advisor to the Governor said.

Ganai was addressing the second round-table conference on ‘Implementation of Juvenile Justice System’ organized jointly by the J-K High Court, J-K Government, Juvenile Justice Committee of the Supreme Court of India and the UNICEF.

He said the focus is now on providing required infrastructure and manpower support to make these institutions more vibrant which would pave way for the better delivery mechanism on the ground.

“The district child protection units along with the required staff are also in place in all the districts of the State,” Ganai said.

The advisor said the State has two government-run observation homes – one at Srinagar and the other at Jammu.

“Similarly, there are children homes run by the government where boys and girls are housed for overall welfare and rehabilitation. Efforts are on to see that every district shall have these homes to care and for the protection of children,” he said.

Ganai said from the date of last round-table conference, 361 children from observation homes alone have been rehabilitated which children include some from neighbouring countries like Nepal and Burma as well as from the other states of the country like West Bengal.

He said that the state government has also constituted a rehabilitation council for the rehabilitation of victims of militancy which extends help and financial assistance to the victims.

Ganai said the state government is committed for safety, welfare and overall development of the children.

“The State Government has taken various initiatives towards child welfare, which include introducing and implementing various welfare schemes through Social Welfare department,” the Advisor said.