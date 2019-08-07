CWC discusses Kashmir

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee met late Tuesday with top leaders deliberating on the party’s strategy on Jammu and Kashmir going forward after the government revoked its special status and bifurcated the border state into two Union Territories.

The meeting, attended by Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former home minister P Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi, among others, was held soon after the government secured Parliament’s approval for its move on J&K.

The meeting of the Congress’s top decision-making body comes after the party took a stand against the government action, while several Congress leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia and Janardan Dwivedi struck a divergent view and supported the Centre’s action.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who earlier in the day stoked a controversy as he sought to know from the government whether Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter or a bilateral issue, also attended the meeting.

However, just ahead of the meeting, Scindia said he supported the move on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and the state’s full integration into the Union of India, adding that it was in the interest of the country.

While the meeting was on, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma put out a tweet saying Jammu and Kashmir joined the Indian Union as a state.

“BJP Govt ill thought decision of dividing the state and downgrading the strategically sensitive state is a first in history and changes geography and humiliates the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The CWC was also expected to pass a resolution on the situation arising out of the government’s move on Jammu and Kashmir.