CWA hails fixing of auto rickshaws’ fare

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Consumer Welfare Association (CWA) welcomed the action taken by Legal Metrology Department (LMD) in fixing the fare of auto rickshaws at the rate of Rs 33 for first two kms and Rs 14 for the subsequent kms.

In the meeting held here on Thursday, S.K Gupta, Chairman of the Association urged upon the commuters to give auto fare as per the meter only. CWA desired that this order should be implemented in letter and spirit and LMD must ensure that a copy of this order is displayed in each and every auto-rickshaw for the convenience of the commuters. LMD has intimated a toll free No i.e, 18001807015 for complaint against the erring drivers.

CWA hoped that the department takes similar decision in fixing and publicising rate lists for taxies in Jammu for short distance as well as long distance for the convenience of public.