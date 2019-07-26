CVPPPL distributes note books among GMS Channi Himmat students

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chenab Valley Power Projects Pvt Ltd (CVPPPL) distributed note books to the 300 students of Government Middle School, Channi Himmat as part of social development programme.

K.K Goel, General Manager(Finance), M.K Paulose, General Manager (HR) and Manisha Goel alongwith other officers and ladies from CVPPPL Ladies Club were present.

Pertinent to mention here that the company is constructing three Hydro Electric Projects namely Pakal Dul HE Project (1,000 MW), Kiru HE Project (624 MW) and Kwar HE Project (540 MW) in district Kishtwar of J&K.