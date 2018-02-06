CVPP starts construction work of Pakal Dul Power House

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: In a major development the work of Main Access Tunnel (MAT) of Pakal Dul hydro electric project, has been awarded for which drilling work has already been started in January 2018. The first blast for excavation work of the Tunnel was done on Monday in the presence of General Manager Pakal Dul HEP and employees of Chenab Valley Power Project (CVPP). Local people from nearby villages also witnessed this important event.

Pakal Dul HEP (1000 MW) is one of the three projects assigned to CVPP, a joint venture of NHPC (a Govt. of India enterprise), JKSPDC (a Govt. of J&K Undertaking) and PTC India Ltd. for implementation.

Construction work of approach roads for power house area is in progress and formation cutting of six Kms out of 11.3 Kms has already been completed. The construction work of new bridge at Bhandarkot is also in progress. The said bridge besides being helpful for construction of Pakal dam will also give a big relief to the general public as the bridge is located on NH 244 Kishtwar – Sinthan – Srinagar road.

The construction work of approach roads to DT Inlet, DT outlet and to other structures of Pakal dam at Drangduran are also in progress on fast track. Major works of Pakal Dul Project shall be awarded in five packages and the bids of all the packages have been invited by CVPP. Bids received against four packages are under evaluation and all out efforts are being made to award the contracts by March 2018.

Pakal Dul Project is covered under the Prime Minister’s Development Programme (PMDP) and the equity contribution for this project to be infused by JKSPDC would be in the form of grant to CVPPL from Government of India. Besides, a Subordinate Loan of Rs. 2500 crores has also been sanctioned by Government of India for PakalDul Project.