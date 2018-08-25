CVPP gets new Chairman, Director

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: K.B Agarwal, Financial Commissioner, Housing & Urban Development, was nominated as Chairman, Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPP) as nominee of J&K state Power Development Corporation with Additional Charge. He has reviewed the status of ongoing projects of the Company in a meeting held at its corporate office, Jammu.

Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner/Secretary, Power Development Department and Managing Director, JKSPDC, was nominated as Director on the Board of Directors of Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPP) as nominee of J&K State Power Development Corporation.