CVC reviews performance of District Vigilance Officers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The J&K State Vigilance Commission comprising chairperson P.L Gupta and Member Gazzanfar Hussain convened a meeting of the District Vigilance Officers (DVOs) of districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Doda & Kishtwar, here on Tuesday.

The Commission reviewed the status of various reports on complaints relating to corruption pending with the DVOs. The Commission also sought the status of reports pending with regard to the references received from the Vigilance Organization.

The CVC emphasized on the officers, who are also the Additional Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts, to enquire into the matters entrusted to them in a transparent manner, free from interference from any quarters as while doing so, they were the designated officers of the State Vigilance Commission at the district level.

The meeting was informed that a handbook for DVOs will be published soon to sensitize the officers with their role and responsibilities and to provide them necessary guidelines and directions in order to discharge their obligation effectively.

Expressing concern over pendency of complaints with the DVOs, the CVC advised them to furnish an interim report in all the references within two weeks where enquiry was held up for want of relevant record.

It was also conveyed that a regular communication channel shall be ensured between the Vigilance Organization and the District Vigilance officers to promptly address the issues relating to the pendency of cases at both the ends.

The DVOs were reminded that one of the duties entrusted to them was to bring into the notice of State Vigilance Commission acts of Commission/Omission on the part of public servants working in their districts for taking cognizance.

T.K Bhat, Secretary, SVC, Javed Iqbal Mattoo, AIG(P), Officers of Vigilance Organization and State Vigilance Commission attended the meeting.