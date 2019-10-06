Custom Hiring Centres: Way to farm mechanisation

Dr Parveen Kumar,

Dr D. Namgyal

The country is dominated by marginal and small farmers. The latest 2015-16 agricultural census has reported that the percentage of marginal holdings in the country is 68.4 and that of small holdings is 17.6. This thus means that marginal and small holdings in the country constitute about 86 percent. These marginal and small farmers are still a neglected lot. Without having adequate resources, they find it difficult to carry on with their profession. They are still outside the ambit of financial inclusion, technological reach and most of them are well below the poverty line. Most of them still are engaged in subsistence cultivation with traditional and crude practices and implements. As they are resource poor, they cannot afford to purchase farm implements. They perform all their agricultural related operations with traditional implements which take considerable time and a lot of labour. This ultimately results in high cost of cultivation and a proportionate decrease in benefit cost ratio.

As these farmers cannot invest in costly farm machinery and depend entirely on hiring of implements to carryout agricultural operations in their fields. Their this condition is more critical and become more severe in rainfed areas where the window for taking up of timely land preparation, sowing and inter-culture operations is narrow especially in the low rainfall zones. Failing to exploit this limited window often leads to a compromise on productivity and efficiency in crop production. In high rainfall areas dominated by heavy soils, drainage is more crucial to prevent damage to crop from excess soil moisture in the root zone especially in pulses, oilseeds and cotton. Labour shortage at peak times of demand is a serious problem faced by farmers. Various soil and water conservation practices and adoption of climate resilient practices are intricately linked to timely access to appropriate farm machinery at reasonable cost. Various alternatives are now available to increase the efficiency and timeliness of agricultural operations even on small farms but by using farm machinery.

It is well established that mechanization brings in timeliness and precision to agricultural operations, greater field coverage over a lesser time period, cost-effectiveness, efficiency in use of resources and applied inputs, conservation of available soil moisture under stress conditions and provision of adequate drainage of excess rain and floodwaters. To take care of all these situations and the condition of resource poor, marginalized and small farming communities, the government came up with the concept of Custom Hiring Centres. Custom hiring Centers are (CHCs) are an important mechanism through which most small holders can access services of agricultural machinery. It is a use and pay type of arrangement where the farmers have to pay nominal charges for using farm machinery and implements that are being kept as a community asset.

The government has also started a Sub mission on Agriculture Mechanization (SMAM) as a component of the National Mission on Agriculture Extension and Technology (NMAET). The SMAM emphasizes increasing the reach of farm mechanization to marginal and small farmers and promotion of Custom Hiring Centres to hire out agricultural machinery and other related implements on nominal charges to the farming community. Subsidy is being provided to the farmers/ Custom Hiring Centers for the purchase of Agricultural Machinery and implements. The management of Custom Hiring Centers is also done through an innovative cooperative institutional mechanism. A Village level Committee comprising of 10-15 villagers with nominated members as President, Secretary and Treasurer is formed. A bank account is opened in the name of the center and can be operated by any two signatories. The committee fixes the charges for hiring for different implements and hiring rates are to be displayed prominently. Farmers’ contributory share towards inputs like seeds, fertilizer, animals etc., is also deposited in the bank account. The revenue and expenditure details are shared with the general body periodically.

Under the pan India National Innovation on Climate Resilient Agriculture (ICRA) Custom hiring centres (CHCs) for farm implements were also established in 100 NICRA villages which have successfully empower farmers to tide over the shortage of labour and improve efficiency of agricultural operations. A committee of farmers’ nominated by the concerned Gram Sabha manages the custom hiring centre. The rates for hiring the machines/ implements are decided by the Village Climate Risk Management Committee (VCRMC). This committee also uses the revenue generated from hiring charges for repair and maintenance of the implements and remaining amount goes into the revolving fund. There are 27 different types of farm machinery stocked in 100 CHCs; the most popular are rotavator, zero till drill, drum seeder, multi-crop planter, power weeder and chaff cutter. Each centre was established at a capital cost of Rs 6.25 lakhs funded by the NICRA project. Over 1000 demonstrations with energy efficient implements were successfully conducted in the NICRA villages by hiring from CHCs covering 22,000 ha and 30,000 farmers. The cumulative revenue generated from these CHCs amounted to rupees 26 lakhs with an average revenue generated per centre ranging from Rs. 7,000 to 74,000.

CHCs are an innovative institutional arrangement that have increased the enhanced the area under mechanization more so for the marginal and small farmers, help to generate non-farm income and also enabled farmers to produce a second or multiple crops in a year, thus limiting the turnaround time and increasing productivity.

(The authors are scientist and Head, KVK-Leh; can be reached at

pkumar6674@gmail.com)