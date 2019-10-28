Curse of dowry

Dear Editor, At a time when Indian girls have excelled in every field, including bureaucracy, engineering, medicine and the military, the mere mention of dowry amounts to a big insult to the girls as well as to society. In recent incidents, the role of high-ups from politics and the judiciary in encouraging this social evil has come to light. Dowry is a blot on Indian society. It must be destroyed, which is possible only with a change in people’s mindset and stringent laws. VK Anand, Chandigarh.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper