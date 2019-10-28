Curse of dowry

Dear Editor,

At a time when Indian girls have excelled in every field, including bureaucracy, engineering, medicine and the military, the mere mention of dowry amounts to a big insult to the girls as well as to society. In recent incidents, the role of high-ups from politics and the judiciary in encouraging this social evil has come to light.

Dowry is a blot on Indian society. It must be destroyed, which is possible only with a change in people’s mindset and

stringent laws.

VK Anand,

Chandigarh.