Curious case of a Kashmiri Pandit and Art 35A

Amit Kaul

A Kashmiri Pandit Avtar Krishan Pandita has learnt it hard way what the rest of Kashmiri Pandit community was wise enough to understand 30 years back. Pandita, resident of Kulgam, Kashmir feels betrayed and hopeless against the bureaucratic fabric of the Valley. His resentment for the system has grown exponentially for the last two years now. Pandit who always advocated that the Hindus should not have fled the Valley in 90s is eating his own words now. The case is regarding a piece of land that has been grabbed by his immediate neighbour and a very own confidante. one fine month, after his return from Jammu, where he used to go to meet his relatives, the gentleman found that some portion of the land had been encroached by his muslim neighbours. Pandit never imagined that this was going to happen to him as he was one of the last few Pandits who were still putting up in the Valley. The land grabbing cases are not new to the Kashmiri Pandits. This is what happened to the most of the property left behind by the Hindus. Pandit who was always advocating peace and communal harmony between the two communities found himself in the eye of storm. He had lost the faith and the property as well. Even though he was let down by his neighbours, he had faith in the system that runs the Valley in these turmoil times. Instead of being over sensitive with this case wherein the token sentiments of the applicant were attached, the District Commissioner, Shamim Ahmed Wani behaved rudely and mishandled the case, unbecoming of an official servant. The current status is that the file of the particular land grabbing case is missing and no one has any clue where it has gone. No doubt, the factor of local connivance cannot be overlooked.

Now, what has this case to do with the Article 35A that is also a burning topic these days. In a State where the land of the locals is not safe, why the outsiders are so interested in the soil of Kashmir Valley. The answer is that it has nothing to do with the ownership rather it has to do with the special status that Kashmiri’s enjoy and desire. Jammu and Kashmir has always assumed special status throughout the history and this has gone into the mindset of Kashmiris, to the extent that complete freedom beyond the autonomy is a wish. The Kashmiris have to realise that in the long run they have to streamline themselves with the rest of the country. They have to let go Article 35A themselves.

The think-tank of the valley should realise that this special status is not a boon but a curse. In fact, the repealing of the Article would invite investments to the State. The region can play its own part in the growth of the country. It is time the Valley repays its gratitude to the Union of India by foregoing the Article. When we talk about streamlining the misguided youth into the mainstream society why is that the State of Jammu and Kashmir should not streamline with and affirm its allegiance to the union. In the context of human behaviour, it is akin to staying aloof and living in fool’s paradise. In fact, I would compare the repealing of the Article with the liberalisation of Indian economy that has led to spurt of the growth since then. When the Bengalis, Biharis and Tamils feel even with the citizens of the country, why not Kashmiris. The time is ripe to catch the bus of growth and prosperity rather than be perennial dependent on the Center’s assistance, if at all the state wants to be. In today’s world, where the cultural differences are fading away, the State should shed innatecomplexes that silently breed inside. In this heterogenous country, let Jammu and Kashmir be example of homogeneity. We cannot keep living with the glorified past of ours and then sulk over the internal security issues. The State of Jammu and Kashmir has to realise that problem lies inside its own framework. Let us open our hearts and brains to outsiders, as they call in Kashmiri slang and to start with, why not our own people, the Pandits who could not identify themselves with Kashmir. Those who related themselves with Kashmir, believed in kashmiryat and stayed put in the Valley are now being systematically cleansed and threatened. As a matter of intention, I would like the Governor Saheb to take a cue from this writing, when he reads the newspaper this morning.