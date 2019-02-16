Curfew to continue; education institutions to remain closed today

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on late Friday evening said that curfew restrictions in the city will continue tomorrow as a precautionary measure.

Stating this at an all party meeting, the Divisional Commissioner made a fervent appeal to the people to maintain peace. Cutting across party lines, the participants urged all segments of society to restore peace and calm in the city.

The participants condemned in one voice the gruesome fidayeen attack in Pulwama and expressed their solidarity with the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer Jammu Roshan Lal in a statement said, ” As desired by Deputy Commissioner, all the government and private schools within municipality area of Jammu district will remain closed on February 16, 2019 (Saturday) due to law and order problem”.

According to Deputy Commissioner Jammu, the colleges will also remain closed.