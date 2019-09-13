Curfew imposed in Kishtwar after terrorists snatch rifle from PDP leader’s PSO

Jammu: Suspected terrorists snatched the rifle from a personal security officer (PSO) of a local Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, prompting authorities to impose curfew and launch a massive search operation.

PDP Kishtwar district president Sheikh Nasir’s PSO was overpowered at his home by some persons who also snatched an AK-47 rifle from him, a senior district officer told PTI.

They escaped from the spot, he said.

Army, police and CRPF cordoned off the entire area and launched a massive search operation to track down the snatchers, he said.

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, A S Rana said curfew has been imposed in the town in the wake of the snatching incident.

This is second weapon snatching incident in Kishtwar this year.

On March 8, masked assailants barged into the house of PSO Daleep Kumar in Shaheedi Mazar area and snatched from him AK-47 rifle and 90 bullets. (PTI)