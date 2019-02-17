Curfew continues without relaxation in Jammu, efforts on to restore normalcy

JAMMU: Curfew continued without any relaxation in Jammu for
the third consecutive day on Sunday even as the Army staged flag march in
sensitive areas, officials said.
Senior civil and police officers
held a marathon meeting with prominent citizens as part of efforts to restore
normalcy in the city, they said.
Internal security columns of the
Army, which were deployed in the curfew-bound areas, were seen staging flag
marches, while dozens of persons were taken into preventive custody to maintain
law and order, they said.
Curfew was imposed in Jammu city on
Friday following massive anti-Pakistan protests and sporadic incidents of
violence over the terror attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir which left
40 CRPF personnel dead on Thursday.
“Curfew continues to remain in
force in the city and there is no untoward incident reported during the night
or this morning,” Inspector General of Police, Jammu, M K Sinha, told PTI.
He, however, said minor
stone-pelting incidents were reported at a few places on Saturday but overall
the situation was under control.
“The situation is being
monitored and a decision to relax curfew will be taken later in the day after
fresh review of the situation,” he said.
Sinha along with Divisonal
Commisioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Kumar Verma and district development commissioner,
Jammu, Ramesh Kumar held a marathon meeting with prominent citizens of
different faiths here late Saturday evening.
The officers appealed to
participants to play their role in restoring normalcy in the city and frustrate
nefarious designs of elements bent upon dividing people on communal lines.
“Anti-national elements have a
design to divide people. They want to change the narrative of a terror incident
into a communal incident. We need to stand up united and do not fall pray to
their propaganda,” the IGP said addressing the meeting.
He said there is a need to look
deeply into the Thursday’s terror attack on CRPF convoy.
“There is a game plan behind
the killing of our jawans and it is to divide the society,” he said,
asking participants to guide and counsel youngsters to stay away form the
violence and help the administration catch those persons who are trying to
vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the region.
The officials said 18 Internal
Security (IS) columns of Tiger Division along with air support from White
Knight Corps continue to remain deployed in curfew-bound areas including Gujjar
Nagar, Janipur, Shahidi Chowk, Talab Khatika, Sidhra and other sensitive areas.
While nine columns were deployed on
Friday after a requisition by Jammu civil authorities to bring the situation
under control, nine more columns were deployed on Saturday.
“Helicopters and UAVs of Army
also put into operation to monitor the situation. The proactive approach
jointly taken by J&K Police, Civil administration (Divisional Commissioner
and District Collector’s office) and Indian Army has ensured the situation in
control,” a defence spokesman had said.
The officials said dozens of
persons were taken into preventive custody as groups of protesters attempted to
defy curfew at some pockets including Janipur and New plot in the city on
Saturday.
“The police acted promptly and
the situation was brought under control,” he said.
Reports of peaceful candle light
protests were also reported from almost all district headquarters across Jammu
region Saturday night to pay homage to martyrs.
Authorities have deployed security personnel in strength in sensitive areas across Jammu region to maintain law and order, the officials said.(PTI)
