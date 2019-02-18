Curfew continues without relaxation in Jammu, efforts on to restore normalcy

Share Share 0 Share

Educational institutions to remain closed; examinations cancelled

State Times News

Jammu: Curfew continued without any relaxation in Jammu for the third consecutive day on Sunday even as the Army staged flag march in sensitive areas, officials said.

Senior civil and police officers held a marathon meeting with prominent citizens as part of efforts to restore normalcy in the city, they said.

According to Director School Education, Jammu, all the schools, government and private, of all districts of Jammu province shall remain closed on February, 18, 2019.

Internal security columns of the Army, which were deployed in the curfew-bound areas, were seen staging flag marches, while dozens of persons were taken into preventive custody to maintain law and order, they said.

Some incidents of slogan shouting and processions were reported from Subash Nagar and Janipur areas but with the timely intervention of senior officers defused the situation. To instill sense of security among the State government employees, elaborate security arrangements have been made in Janipur area by the district administration.

Mobile internet services also remained disrupted and passengers faced the brunt in the absence of any transport facility from Railway station to Jammu city.

Sinha said 150 youngsters have been arrested in connection with different incidents of violence.

He said, “We are trying to strictly enforce the curfew restrictions in Jammu and situation on ground is improving gradually”.

He said, “We are screening the footage available with the police to identify the miscreants involved in these incidents”. He warned those indulging in rumour mongering.

As a precautionary measure the District Administration has decided to close down all educational institutions on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar said, “Different examinations scheduled on Monday have also been cancelled”.

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti who arrived in Jammu was prevented by the police from holding meeting in the party office during curfew restrictions. The police also sealed party office to prevent holding of any meeting during curfew.

“Curfew continues to remain in force in the city and there is no untoward incident reported during the night or this morning,” Inspector General of Police, Jammu, M K Sinha, said.

He, however, said minor stone-pelting incidents were reported at a few places on Saturday but overall the situation was under control.

“The situation is being monitored and a decision to relax curfew will be taken later in the day after fresh review of the situation,” he said.

Sinha along with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Kumar Verma and District Development Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar held a marathon meeting with prominent citizens of different faiths here on late Saturday evening.

The officers appealed to participants to play their role in restoring normalcy in the city and frustrate nefarious designs of elements bent upon dividing people on communal lines.

“Anti-national elements have a design to divide people. They want to change the narrative of a terror incident into a communal incident. We need to stand up united and do not fall prey to their propaganda,” the IGP said addressing the meeting.

He said there is a need to look deeply into the Thursday’s terror attack on CRPF convoy.

“There is a game plan behind the killing of our jawans and it is to divide the society,” he said, asking participants to guide and counsel youngsters to stay away from the violence and help the administration catch those persons who are trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the region.

The officials said 18 Internal Security (IS) columns of Tiger Division along with air support from White Knight Corps continue to remain deployed in curfew-bound areas including Gujjar Nagar, Janipur, Shahidi Chowk, Talab Khatikan, Sidhra and other sensitive areas.

While nine columns were deployed on Friday after a requisition by Jammu civil authorities to bring the situation under control, nine more columns were deployed on Saturday.

“Helicopters and UAVs of Army also put into operation to monitor the situation. The proactive approach jointly taken by J&K Police, Civil administration (Divisional Commissioner and District Collector’s office) and Indian Army has ensured the situation to remain in control,” a defence spokesman had said.

The officials said dozens of persons were taken into preventive custody as groups of protesters attempted to defy curfew at some pockets including Janipur and New Plot in the city on Saturday.

“The police acted promptly and the situation was brought under control,” he said.

Reports of peaceful candle light protests were also reported from almost all district headquarters across Jammu region on Saturday night to pay homage to martyrs.

Authorities have deployed security personnel in strength in sensitive areas across Jammu region to maintain law and order, the officials said.

In view of prevailing situation, the University of Jammu shall remain closed on February 18, 2019.

This was informed by Dr Vinay Thusoo, Spokesperson of the University here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu, in a statement issued here, informed that the varsity shall remain closed on February 18, 2019. The internal examinations scheduled between February 18 to 28, 2019 are postponed and shall be rescheduled.

Mobile internet services were restored in Kashmir on Sunday, a day after they were suspended as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, officials said.

High speed mobile internet was restored across Kashmir Valley on Sunday night, the officials said.

They said the services were restored as the situation remained peaceful in the Valley.

Authorities on Saturday snapped mobile internet services in Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar and Budgam districts, while network speed was throttled in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts.

The step was taken to maintain law and order in the wake of targeting of Kashmiris in Jammu and outside the State following the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred.