Culture has bright future in Jammu: Addl IT Commissioner

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Satish Kumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax on Thursday said that culture has a bright future in Jammu, as every year a lot of budding talent, with new ideas and innovations, is entering the field. Sharma was addressing gathering after witnessing a Hindi play ‘Adalat Mein Gandhi’, written and directed by Rajneesh Gupta at Abhinav Theatre here on Thursday. The play was presented by Nav Durga Kala Manch in collaboration with NZCC Patiala.

Satish Kumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, is himself a renowned name in the field of culture and literature and has written a book of stage plays. Lauding efforts of organisers, Sharma complemented artists for an impressive presentation of the play and wished them best of luck for future endeavours. Those who acted in the play included Pawan Verma, Meera Tapasvi and Balwinder Pal Singh. The music was composed by Tarun Charak while Dr Kamal Sharma did the make-up.