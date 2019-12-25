Cultural harmony, green living need of the hour

Mukerjee Sharma, IFS (Retd)

“Leaders of the society should have the moral courage to proclaim truth fearlessly”— Rigved

The culture as per the dictionary meaning is sum total of attainments and activities of any specific period, race or people including their implements, handicrafts, agriculture, economy, music, art, religious, belief, traditions, language, stories etc. are in simple terms, it is sum total of ways of living built up by human being and transmitted from one generation to another. India is a secular state. The constitution of our country gives its citizen the freedom to practise any religion of their choice. Communal Harmony is a necessary for every nation as only if there is peace and harmony in the country it can grow. India is a land of diverse Indians, it has set an example of beauty and diversity as people of different caste, creed and religion lives in harmony in the country. In the words of Dr. Emil Salim, an environmentalist and conservationist of world level that our aim is to create a type of global condition where all men can live in dignity and in harmony with fellow men, in harmony with its environment and harmony with God; the source of all lives. Green living is a new terminology coined by the Environmentalist and Naturalist, in spreading the message of protecting and preserving the ecology environment and to raise an army of people to fight climate changes as well as global warming, the simple message to love the nature more than you. Green living is a sustainable living describes a lifestyle that attempt to reduce an individual’s or socially use of earth’s natural resources, and one’s personal resources. It is often called “Earth Harmony Living” or “Net Zero Living” as earth is not gifted by our elders whereas it is borrowed from the children’s and we have to make efforts to handle to them in a nice manner. Green living is a lifestyle that tries in many ways as it can bring into balance the conservation and preservation of the earth’s natural resources, habitat and biodiversity with human culture and humanities. The term climate change and global warming are generally taken as one whereas they are different. The climate change is defined as any substantial in measures of climate (temperature, precipitation, wind are other variables) lasting from decade or longer whether due to natural factor or manmade whereas current global warming is used to describe average increase in global temperature of the atmosphere near the earth surface which is mostly manmade that is excess release of gases like carbon dioxide, ammonia, other pollutants etc. The importance of green living in our life and in environment lies in keeping the environment clean and secure as this will help us to give healthy and better quality life.

Most of us are well aware that both the things that is cultural harmony and green living are in quandary because of population explosion (7 time growth during last century), advancement in science and technology (replacing the traditional way of living to modern way of living), overexploitation of natural resources and faulty management, increase of conflicts to manifold to plunder the natural resources of our country by way of waging wars, militancy, insurgency, over use/misuse of energy and other natural resources by the developed and developing countries and above all a rat race of show wiz and hippocratic life. Besides this the customs and traditions in all walks of life went under a dramatic change with the flourishing of science and technology, international trade, print and electronic media and above all globalization. This change according to recent past has reached to every nook and corner of the world and so in our country and state. Our state at present facing militancy of highest order and bad elements of our society and our neighbouring countries has tried to create a wedge in our cultural harmony. The cultural harmony of our state has also been affected greatly due to the above mentioned factors. One may not see things on surface what is going on behind the curtain and it needs immediate attention so that things are set right before they take ugly turn. To do this, we have to take a leaf from our rich culture and heritage which includes the celebration of festivals, birthday of gods and goddess, birth and nirvana anniversary of great saints and national heroes; harvest celebration and seasonal fest, geophysical events, weddings and other sacraments organising symposium, seminars and debates, sports event, ecotourism and environmental activities.

We should also develop a tolerance for all cultures because in our state, we have varied cultures especially Jammu City where we have kaleidoscopic(diversified) culture i.e. Dogras, Punjabis, Kashmiris, Poonchis, Hamirpuris, Kishtwaris, Bhaderwahis, Ladakhis, Kargilis and all shades of people from other communities. The government should invest appropriately to create an educational awareness among the masses regarding the need and importance of cultural harmony. Government should organise various functions and programs, seminars and symposiums to inculcate the spirit of cultural harmony in the state as this will prove of great remedy to solve the Kashmir imbroglio besides other alter steps taken by the government in controlling the militancy in the state.

The green living is becoming a dream of tomorrow as we are losing our green cover, wildlife and polluting our soil, water and air knowingly and unknowingly at a blitzkrieg speed. In the 21st century the natural world is suffering terribly. The frontier forests are largely gone – there are no more amazons or Congo or New Guinea wilderness and with the most of the wild diversity hotspots, coral reefs, rivers and other aquatic habitats have deteriorated, the ice caps are melting and sea level is rising. Our planet under siege. There are now compelling scientific evidences that climate change induced by 100s of human activities is pushing the world towards ecological disorder. Global warming, by all accounts seem to be an exponential situation thereby the damage is already done make matter even worse. Even if we cease all carbon emission as early as tomorrow the climate change will continue. Evidently humanity is living behind its environmental means and running up ecological debt that future generation will be unable to pay. There is an ecological Plimsoll line beyond which we cannot load the environment and this has already been reached hence without the decrease in the scale of human activities an ecological collapse is certain. The earth, unlike the other solar planets, is not in physical equilibrium. It depends on the living shell to create the special conditions on which life is sustainable. The soil, water, atmosphere of its surface has evolved over 100s of millions of years to their present condition by the activity of the biosphere, stupendous complex layer of living creature whose activities is locked together in precise and tenuous global cycle of energy and transforms organic matter. The biosphere creates our special world a new every day, every minute, and holds it in unique, shimmering physical disequilibrium. On that disequilibrium the human specie is in total thrill. Let’s us try to maintain this by learned to behave well with the mother earth and to live holistically with nature to avoid the Damocles sword and halt the annihilation being caused by climate change and global warming.

It is important to mention here that both things cultural harmony and green living are interdependent as our culture, belief, ethics are groomed under the patronage and guidance of rishis, gurus, saints, Sufis, padres as these men of excellence past their life in harmony with nature. The dwelling of natural resources and vanishing of green cover from the mother earth (a lonely habitable planet) is under a constant threat of natural calamities and catastrophes and a threat to the survival of humanity. To combat this demesne, we have to develop the cultural ethics of green living by way of creating green jobs (raising of nurseries, planting of trees and medicinal herbs, capacity building in value addition and processing, ecotourism); (using green fuel, unleaded petrol, bio fuel, solar energy, wind energy, small and micro hydral projects, volcanic rock to generate electricity); growing green crops (use of organic mineral, vermiculture, sericulture, horticulture); using green clothes that is made from cotton raised with organic manure and ahimsa silk that is made after the lava leave the cocoon instead of traditional method; constructing green houses that is construction of houses as per vastu shastra and last one but not the least to develop the habit of vegetarian meals because it consume less bio mass and water for its production. To go for vegetarian is also a need of the hour because the excepted magnitude of population by 2050 is about 11 billion and that huge population can only affect vegetarian meals.

(The writer is an former Add. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest J&K State and Patron Chief of People’s Organisation for Welfare and Environment Reconstruction (POWER)