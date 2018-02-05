Cultural festivity marks Ethnic Village Camp in JSS Jammu

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Students of Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu organised Ethnic Village Camp.

Students and faculty of the school joined hands to celebrate and showcase regional traditions and culture by organising a camp on Duggar Pradesh.

The event began with welcome address and welcome song followed by traditional lamp lighting.

Six competitions including clay modeling, handicrafts (best out of waste), painting (Green Jammu Clean Jammu), cooking without fire, solo singing and ramp walk were also the part of this camp.

In clay modeling, APS BD Bari bagged first position, GD Goenka Public School, Jammu second and third position went to Mount Litera Zee School Kathua.

In junior chef (cooking without Fire), Heritage School bagged first position, GD Goenka Public School, Jammu got second and third position went to APS Damana.

In handicrafts (best out of waste), Jammu Sanskriti School Jammu bagged first position, APS BD Bari got second position and third position was bagged by GD Goenka Public School Jammu.

In painting, Jodhamal Public School bagged first position, Jammu Sanskriti School Jammu got second position and third position was bagged by Heritage School Jammu.

In walk in the ramp (Outfits), Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu bagged first position, JK Public School Kathua won second position and third position was bagged by Jodhamal Public School, Jammu.

In solo singing- folk song Dogri, Nivedita from Jammu Sanskriti School Kathua bagged first position, Jeevan Jyoti from APS Damana bagged second position and third position went to Shivansh from DBN Amarvilla.

Winners were rewarded with trophies and certificates and all the participants were given participation certificates.

The audience was left spellbound with a ‘Jhanki’ displaying ‘Dogra Culture’.

Principal cum Vice Chairperson of the School, Rohini Aima asserted that schools nowadays not only believe in catering to the academic needs of the students but also providing them space wherein their talent gets nurtured and they imbibe and get closer to their culture and traditions.