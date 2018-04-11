Cultural events bring relief from daily academic routine: Prof Aima

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Central University of Jammu’s three-day Annual Cultural Fest ‘Udaan-2018′ commenced here on Wednesday.

The event was inaugurated with lighting of ceremonial lamp by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ashok Aima, Academic Coordinator, Prof. Lokesh Verma and Dean Students Welfare, Deepak Pathania.

In his presidential remarks, the Vice Chancellor said that this is an event which provides an opportunity to the students to showcase their hidden talent to the others.

“These cultural events give a relief from the monotonous daily academic routine”, he said, adding that Udaan kind of cultural events bring more energy and positivity in student’s life and make them more meaningful and productive and builds self confidence in them.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Dean Students’ Welfare, Prof Deepak Pathania said that cultural events add values not only to the university life but the individual life as well. Although cultural activities are different from that of academic one but they are an important part of each other, he added.

On the first day of Fest, various events including Rangoli, Photography, Stand-up Comedy and Collage Making, Poetry Recitation, On the Spot Painting and Mimicry were organised.

Vote of thanks was presented by Dr Aman, Assistant DSW.

Ramiyan Bhardwaj, a student of Mass Communication conducted the programme.