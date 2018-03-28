CUJ teachers extend support to DUTA agitation

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Central University of Jammu Teachers Association (CUJTA) expressed solidarity with Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) and Federation of Central Universities’ Teachers’ Associations (FEDCUTA) who are on the strike for the last five days.

Pertinent to mention here that DUTA and FEDCUTA began a five-day strike on March 19 against the recent policy changes – meant to privatise and commercialise public-funded higher education – introduced by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). Among these policy changes is a draft UGC regulation announcing a new funding formula of 70:30 – whereby Central Universities are being asked by the MHRD to generate at least 30 per cent of the funding – on account of the 7th Pay Revision.

CUJTA requested all teachers, students and the members of the civil society to sign the online petition (appeal to PM Modi) moved by Rajib Ray, President FEDCUTA and DUTA asking the government to uphold the right to affordable quality education by visiting the link https://www.change.org/p/prime-minister-of-india-defend-public-funded-higher-education .

CUJTA extended its support towards the massive people’s march to the Parliament which is scheduled to be organised on Wednesday, March 28.