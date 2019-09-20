CUJ organises students’ induction programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A two-day induction programme for newly admitted graduate and post-graduate students of the University was organised by the Department of Students’ Welfare (DSW), Central University of Jammu here on Thursday at Rajinder Singh Auditorium.

On first day of Students’ Induction Programme-2019 for Under-graduate Students, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Jammu, Prof Ashok Aima was the Chief Guest. The programme started with lighting of traditional lamp and Saraswati Vandana followed by a folk-dance performance by students.

In his speech, Prof Aima while congratulating students for selection in the University, advised them to work hard in order to achieve success in life as there is no substitute of hard-work and determination.

He further said that there is no value for academic excellence without behavioural excellence and both are crucial to achieve excellence.

Earlier, Dean Students Welfare, Prof Deepak Pathania dwelt on various aspects and salient features, central facilities and support system of the University.

Registrar Dr Ravi Kumar, Deans Prof Devanand Padha, Prof Jaya Bhasin, Prof B S Bhau and Incharge Proctor Dr Bachha Babu also addressed the gathering. Prof Manoj Mishra (Rashtirya Sanskrit Sansthan, Shri Ranbir Complex, Jammu) delivered lecturer on ‘Stress Management’.

Prof Kavita Suri from University of Jammu spoke on gender sensitisation while formal vote of thanks was presented by Dr Ajay K Singh.