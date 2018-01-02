CUJ organises lecture on oral health

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr Gautam Sharma, Dental Surgeon, University of Jammu and Ex-President Indian Dental Association (IDA), on Tuesday delivered a lecture on topic ‘Oral Health and its Maintenance’ under orientation course for its Assistant Professors at Central University of Jammu (CUJ).

Sharma told the participants about the various dental diseases like caries, periodontal problems, mal-aligned teeth and their prevention by simple methods of brushing twice daily, use of floss and always using a soft bristle toothbrush.

He also discussed the issue of pericoronitis which is very common these days and mainly seen at the time of eruption of wisdom tooth. In pericoronitis there is severe pain and swelling of the mucosa covering the wisdom tooth and in some cases when this tooth is impacted. In case there is recurrent pericoronitis then this last tooth needs to be removed otherwise it may lead to formation of cyst in that area. He also informed about the option of dental implant for the replacement of the missing teeth.

Dr Jaya Bhasin, Associate Professor MBA (HRM) and Dr Kiran, Assistant Professor were also present.

Dr Gautam Sharma thanked Prof Ashok Aima, Vice-Chancellor CUJ, for inviting him as an expert speaker to interact with the newly appointed faculty of the Central University of Jammu.