CUJ holds workshop on religious tolerance

JAMMU: The students of Integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. Semester V, School of Teacher Education, Cluster University of Jammu (CUJ) on Saturday organised workshop on Religious Tolerance in the Conference Hall of RUSA Building of GCOE Jammu.

The workshop was conducted as a part of Session Work of the subject “Planning and Management in Education”. The workshop was sponsored by The Karavan Life and Taste The Unexplored.

The workshop was started with the inaugural address by Haneet Kaur, a student of Integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. which was followed by lamp lighting by the special guest for the event i.e. Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Lone, Dean of CUJ, Dr. Sangita Nagari, Principal GCOE, Jammu, Dr Raj Singh Narania, Coordinator of Integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. and other faculty members.

Dr Raj Singh Narania delivered the welcome address by putting special stress on the significance of religion. Principal GCOE extended her views on this contemporary topic by quoting Swami Vivekananda and stressing on secular humanism as the required value.

Technical Session -I was started with warm up activity on Mindfulness conducted by Kashish Sharma and Sakshi.

Few scholars were called upon to deliberate upon religious tolerance. The Resource Persons Kartika Bakshi, Nitan Sharma, Payal Sharma, Avantika Bakshi and M.S Bhatti were from different departments. Two activities were conducted by Vishakha Balgotra on Spirituality followed by a Group Discussion on Historical Perspective of Religious Tolerance.

The valedictory address was given by Dr. Ana Bali and Sheriya Sareen.

Certificate Distribution was done by the Chief Guest of the occasion Dr. Sangita Nagari and Dr. Raj Singh Narania followed by refreshment served by Sanam Shivgotra and team.