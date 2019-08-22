CUJ conducts plantation drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: School of Life Sciences, Central University of Jammu (CUJ) in association State Forest Department and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Samba on Thursday organised a plantation drive at its campus.

The drive was inaugurated by Prof. Ashok Aima, Vice Chancellor who was the Chief Guest.

While speaking on the occasion, he underscored the importance of developing a sense of ownership and responsibility towards ones’ Institution, society and nature, and not just be a consumer who depletes resources.

He encouraged School of Life Sciences to augment the CUJ Biodiversity Park with indigenous trees and flora in collaboration with State Forest Department and KVK, Samba, and envisaged a green campus truly one with nature.

Guests of honour, Dr. Vinod Gupta, Sr. scientist, KVK stressed the need to preserve balance in nature and minimize human, while Dr. Sanjay Khajuria, Sr. scientist, KVK reinforced the importance of trees in producing O2 and sequestering CO2.

Earlier, Dr. Deepak Pathania, Dean School of Life Sciences and DSW in his welcome address pledged to continue this annual plantation drive on a mission mode.

He appreciated the efforts of Mohd Salim Malik, Ranger, Purmandal in the planning of the drive.

He invited KVK to provide assistance in terms of planting material and training to University workers.

While delivering the vote of thanks, Dr. S. Vaishnavi, thanked the HVC, all the collaborating organizations, Deans, Heads, faculty members and students of Departments of Zoology, Botany, EVS and Education for their support to the drive.

During the drive about saplings of fruit bearing tress and flowering trees such as Syzygium Cumini (Jamun), Aegle Marmelos (bael), Cassia fistula (amaltas), Terminalia (Arjuna), guava etc. were planted.