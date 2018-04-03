CU announces Rs 10 crore academic scholarships for J&K students

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University (CU), Dr. R.S Bawa, on Monday inaugurated professional career counselling facility for the students of the State which would be available free-of-cost at the university regional office at Jammu.

“Under the facility, any matric, 10+2 or graduate student could walk-in for getting professional career guidance for which the student would undergo psychometric test based upon which they would be given Career Advisory Report that would help them to choose their field of interest,” Dr. R.S Bawa told reporters.

While launching the All India Scholarship based Entrance Test, CU-SAT-2018 (Chandigarh University Scholarship and Admission Test), VC said, “CU-SAT would be a Scholarship based All India Entrance Test for Under-Graduate programmes offered by Chandigarh University for 2018 session where students can become eligible for academic scholarships worth Rs. 10 Crores”.

He further added that, “The All India Entrance Test would be conducted online in the month of May-June 2018 based upon which scholarships would be offered to more than 800 students across 21 streams and students from any stream after 10+2 aspirants would be eligible to appear for the online entrance examination and Test Centers would be available across 13 states. CU-SAT 2018 would offer 100 per cent scholarship to first 1 per cent toppers of CU-SAT 2018 while the next 2 per cent toppers would be given 50 per cent scholarship during their course tenure.

In addition to above CU-SAT offers guaranteed scholarship of 5 per cent for every student who would be securing 60 per cent in CU-SAT Entrance Examination.