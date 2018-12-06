CTF urges Guv to prevent harassment of trade, business community

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: President Chamber of Traders Federation (CTF) Jammu and Vice President Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Neeraj Anand, on Wednesday urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to prevent harassment of trade and business community in the State.

“Business today is in a transformation stage where practices and platforms have changed drastically and the effect of demonetisation, GST, FDI in retail is well felt, making survival of traditional trade a challenging task,” said Neeraj while urging the department concerned to be pragmatic in its approach while dealing with genuine dealers.

Taking to reporters, Neeraj dwelled upon how technical issues are being used by certain officials to harass poor illiterate dry fruit growers from Kashmir Valley who send their produce on-sale-basis to Jammu Fruit Mandi.

If an e-way bill is to be generated why not it be enforced during 300 kilometer stretch? Why to harass the dealer/grower when the vehicle reaches Jammu, said Neeraj while arguing for opening more facilitation centers to take care of dry fruit growers/dealers.

Sharing outcome of the meeting of various trade heads held yesterday at CTF office, Neeraj Anand condemned the use of the terminology “raid”.

He also urged the department to increase checking in “grey markets” to rein in unscrupulous dealers who adopt questionable ways to import goods from neighbouring states by railways/couriers or source goods from big modern trade chains like Walmart Best Price and on cash in different names thus depriving the State of legitimate revenue earnings. Neeraj said CTF always represents tax compliant dealers and maintained that continuation of toll tax on goods has given dealers from other states an edge over the genuine registered dealer of the State in the bargain the State is also losing on revenue.

“We have given various representations to all concerned and would soon be seeking a meeting with Governor to discuss the alarming situation of trade in the State,” he asserted.

In this era of economic driven world order, our State cannot be left out from miming revenues and improving the condition of its denizens by following transparent policies.

“We also welcome the decision of the Governor in bringing J&K Bank under the purview of RTI.” He said.