CTF delegation calls on Commissioner State Taxes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lodging protest against an officer of State Taxes Department, who is instigating respectable trade bodies to react by issuing derogatory statements through social media, the Chamber of Traders Federation (CTF) demanded an enquiry against the officer. A delegation of the Chamber of Traders Federation (CTF) on Wednesday called on the Commissioner State Taxes, P K Bhat to highlight the issue. A copy of ‘Facebook’ post of said officer was also handed over to the Commissioner by the visiting delegation, led by Neeraj Anand, President CTF and National Vice President Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The delegation apprised the Commissioner regarding pain and sufferings of traders, who were dubbed equivalent to looters, eve-teasers and rapists by the aforesaid officer, just because the trade bodies exercised their democratic right to voice their concern and pointed-out shortcomings in the orders issued by the said officer.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand said that under the disguise of sale monitoring process, a fear psychosis was being created among gullible section of small traders to establish ‘Inspector Raj’. He further apprised the Commissioner that mischievous words spread through the social-sites, aimed at defaming trading community, is also being conveyed to CAIT, the premier organisation of traders. CAIT would further take up the matter with Central Government, he added.

Bhat gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured them of Department’s cooperation for resolving all issues amicably.

The delegation comprised of Raman Gupta, Parveen Gupta, Shiv Gupta, Dinesh Gupta, Kailsh Nath Nagger, Tushar Mahajan, Ajay Gupta, Parag Abrol, Balwinder Singh, Pt Nek Ram Sharma and Bodh Raj.