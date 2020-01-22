CTET to be conducted on July 5, 2020

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 14th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on 05-07-2020 (Sunday). The test will be conducted in 20 (Twenty) languages in 112 cities all over the country.
