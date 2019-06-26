CTA flays assault on college faculty

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: College Teachers Association (CTA) flayed recent incident of physical assault on Prof Varinder Singh at GDC Marwah, Kishtwar by some local goons. Condemning attack on Prof Varinder Singh at GDC Marwah, the association demanded immediate action from local administration and Police in the matter.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, the Association asked local administration for taking all necessary measures to book culprits at the earliest for ensuring safety of college faculty besides making sure that no such incident occur in future.

The signatories to the statement included Dr Anil Ganjoo, Dr M S Saini, Prof Narayan, Prof Hansraj, Prof Sandhya Bhardwaj, Dr Narinder, Prof Vishal, Dr RanJod, Prof Surender, Dr Jagjit Singh, Prof Shrikant, Dr Sanjay Kotwal, Dr Davinder Koul, Prof Lekh Raj and Prof D S Manav.